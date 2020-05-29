Forbes Says Kylie Jenner is Not a Billionaire, Trashes Her for 'Web of Lies'

Kylie Jenner's billionaire status just got yanked by Forbes -- which originally named her the youngest one ever -- and the mag claims it's all because the Jenners intentionally lied.

Forbes is blasting Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, for what it claims was a "web of lies" surrounding the success of Kylie Cosmetics. It all centers around the companies financials from 2016 to 2018.

Remember, Forbes crowned her the world's youngest-ever "self-made" billionaire in August 2018.

According to Forbes, the family invited them into their mansions and CPA's offices. Here's what the magazine says it was told: The Jenners provided documents showing Kylie's company's annual revenue from 2016 to 2018 was somewhere between $307 million to $360 million per year.

Forbes now says the real numbers were $125 mil for 2018, $177 mil for 2017 ... and Forbes doesn't provide a number for 2016, but claims it was still greatly exaggerated.

The magazine claims the Jenners had accountants create false tax returns "to help juice Forbes' estimate of Kylie's earnings and net worth." Important to note, Forbes is not saying she filed false tax returns with the government.

Now, don't get it twisted ... she ain't broke. Forbes' readjusted numbers claim she's actually worth just south of $900 million. So, she'll get to billionaire status at some point ... Forbes just thinks she cut corners to make it look like she got there early.