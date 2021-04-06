Kim Kardashian is Officially a Billionaire, Forbes Says
Kim Kardashian Billionaire Status is Official!!! Forbes Rolls Out Welcome Mat
4/6/2021 6:37 AM PT
Kim Kardashian has joined the 10-figure club for the first time -- she's officially a billionaire ... this according to Forbes, and she can thank her massively successful makeup and shapewear lines for most of it.
The magazine estimates KK's net worth has ballooned to a cool billion bucks -- up from around $780 million last they checked in October. The Forbes team says Kim's cosmetics line, KKW Beauty and her SKIMS brand are a huge portion of the increased wealth.
By their account, KKW Beauty was bringing in about $100 mil annually since its launch in 2017 -- and when Kim sold 20% of her ownership stake in the company to beauty conglomerate Coty, that put a tidy sum of $200 mil in her back pocket. Forbes says the remaining 72% stake she still has in the company is worth around $500 million on its own.
Then there's SKIMS -- which hasn't disclosed its financials, per Forbes, but the mag still pegs her ownership stake at around $225 million.
The rest of her cash sits in cash and other investments -- including real estate. Since 2012, Forbes says Kim's been collecting at least $10 mil a year (pre-tax) from 'KUWTK,' endorsement deals and other biz ventures she waded into over time.
Kim now joins her own sister, Kylie, who became a billionaire with her own makeup empire ... plus a slew of other celebs that have gotten into the billionaires club in recent years, including her estranged husband, Kanye.
She hasn't commented on her new status yet ... but you know she's gotta feel good.