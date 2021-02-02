Billionaire Jared Isaacman Piloting First All-Civilian Spaceflight

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Elon Musk's handing over the keys to a SpaceX rocket to Jared Isaacman -- a billionaire himself, and pilot who's preparing to lead the first-ever, all-civilian spaceflight.

Jared joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and told us all about the historic mission set to blast off this October, and what he's looking forward to most once he and 3 other civilians get into orbit.

Elon announced Monday Jared will be Commander for the trip, and he's already started some hands-on training for the SpaceX Dragon capsule. Sounds like he'll be ready to override the automatic pilot, if necessary, but don't worry ... he's an accomplished pilot with a flying speed record to his name.

It's pretty cool ... Jared's bringing 3 other civilians to space for a multi-day trip around the Earth, and he tells us how 2 lucky people can snag spots on the capsule by donating to a great cause.

For now, I saacman Rocketman's trying to stay grounded and take the mission preparations day by day -- but you can tell he's champing at the bit to get some serious pilot bragging rights.