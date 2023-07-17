Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Appear To Have Patched Up Friendship

Kylie Jenner appears to have buried the hatchet with Jordyn Woods years after the former besties stopped talking to each other over a cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

The women were spotted headed for dinner together at a sushi restaurant in L.A. Saturday night ... according to the Daily Mail, which published photos and a video of Kylie and Jordyn on their big night out.

The two got all dressed up for the occasion with Kylie in black shades leading the way and Jordyn cracking a smile just steps behind her. They seemed as if nothing had ever happened between them and everything was just hunky dory.

That's a far cry from where they were in 2019. As we reported, Kylie had a major falling out with Jordyn after Jordyn was accused of hooking up with Tristan, Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. Kylie felt Jordyn had betrayed her and her sister, Khloe.

Play video content 3/1/19 Red Table Talk

Things got even worse after Jordyn sat for an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the show, "Red Table Talk," and revealed Tristan had kissed her, but denied there was any passion. Kylie totally cut Jordyn out of her life after that.