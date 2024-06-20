Kylie Jenner Cries To Sister Kendall Over Nasty Digs About Her Appearance

Play video content Hulu

Kylie Jenner broke down into tears on her family's TV show -- getting emotional while reflecting on how all the jabs about her looks have taken a toll over the years.

In the latest episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians" ... Kylie admits to Kendall she'd never cried about this before, but finally realized how much it affects her -- especially when people say cruel things ... including the notion Kylie "deserves" the hate she gets.

Kylie says people don't realize how hurtful their comments can be -- and she ends up breaking down ... with Kendall coming over to comfort her. Of course, the cameras were rolling for all of this ... and it made for dramatic TV.

Based on what Kylie's explaining here ... she feels she gets targeted a lot over her appearance -- specifically, her face. She points out trying to tone down on lip filler in recent years ... and it appears the reaction to that left Kylie feeling insecure.

Kendall notes their family is often attacked this way -- particularly online ... people let their comments fly without any regard for how they land. Clearly, the KarJenners see that stuff.

There've been countless examples of Kylie, specifically, getting bashed over her appearance -- including one such instance that just went down earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week.

You'll recall ... Kylie showed up, sans Timothee Chalamet, and people immediately started to mock how she looked, suggesting she came across as "old."