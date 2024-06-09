Kylie Jenner Shares Cute Throwback Pic For Stassie Karanikolaou's Birthday
Kylie Jenner Sweet Throwback For Stassie Karanikolaou ... Happy 27th, Bestie!!!
Kylie Jenner's showing love to her longtime pal Stassie Karanikolaou ... wishing her a happy birthday with a sweet, old school snap.
The reality TV mogul shared several photos in honor of her longtime pal -- who turned 27 Sunday ... and, on her IG story she went with a pic from their childhood -- showing them goofing around in pajamas.
Look at the pic ... young Kylie and Stassie had a fun time back in the day -- hitting poses and cracking up while the camera caught the candid moment.
While Kylie and Stassie used to do PJs and sleepovers, they've obviously embraced night life these days -- including last night when the two partied hard ... crushing shots and clutching each other tight.
Kylie captioned her post, "for liiiiife. ♾️♾️" ... so clearly their friendship's as strong as ever.
Stassie posted in honor of herself too ... though she's also gettin' that birthday bag it seems -- sharing a post sponsored by Grey Goose.
If you don't know ... the two pals are super tight -- Kylie says Stassie's her oldest friend -- and, they've both gotten into modeling and influencing over the years. SK boasts more than 10 million followers on IG.
Seems like a hella fun birthday -- complete with a trip down memory lane!