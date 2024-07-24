Timothée Chalamet Sings as Bob Dylan In Biopic's First Teaser Trailer

Timothée Chalamet is channeling his inner Bob Dylan in the biopic "A Complete Unknown" -- and yes, that's actually him singing in the first teaser trailer!

It's TC like you’ve never seen him before -- guitar in hand, belting out the icon's 1963 folk hit “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall" ... while playing young Bob as he rises to stardom in 1960s NYC.

Timothée Chalamet is Bob Dylan in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN. A Film By James Mangold. Co-starring Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy. ONLY in theaters this December. #ACompleteUnknown pic.twitter.com/Kbjj5IgABz — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) July 24, 2024 @searchlightpics

While BD will always be the OG, Timothée definitely gives it his best shot -- after all, he was all in for this rockstar gig ... even taking special guitar and vocal lessons to nail that unique Dylan sound.

While Timothée's no stranger to singing -- he showed off his pipes in "Wonka" -- channeling a 10-time Grammy winner like Bob is a whole new ballgame, so it'll be interesting to see how Timothée does throughout the movie.

Also, director James Mangold ain't holding back on authenticity -- he even filmed scenes at El Quijote, the restaurant inside the Hotel Chelsea where Bob found his inspiration ... and paparazzi have captured plenty of shots of TC in the icon's signature get-up around NYC.

So, get ready for a front-row seat to musical history.