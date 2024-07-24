Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Timothée Chalamet Sings as Bob Dylan In Biopic's First Teaser Trailer

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET SINGIN' AS YOUNG BOB DYLAN 🎸🎤 Biopic Trailer Drops

Timothée Chalamet is channeling his inner Bob Dylan in the biopic "A Complete Unknown" -- and yes, that's actually him singing in the first teaser trailer!

It's TC like you’ve never seen him before -- guitar in hand, belting out the icon's 1963 folk hit “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall" ... while playing young Bob as he rises to stardom in 1960s NYC.

While BD will always be the OG, Timothée definitely gives it his best shot -- after all, he was all in for this rockstar gig ... even taking special guitar and vocal lessons to nail that unique Dylan sound.

While Timothée's no stranger to singing -- he showed off his pipes in "Wonka" -- channeling a 10-time Grammy winner like Bob is a whole new ballgame, so it'll be interesting to see how Timothée does throughout the movie.

Also, director James Mangold ain't holding back on authenticity -- he even filmed scenes at El Quijote, the restaurant inside the Hotel Chelsea where Bob found his inspiration ... and paparazzi have captured plenty of shots of TC in the icon's signature get-up around NYC.

So, get ready for a front-row seat to musical history.

It's worth noting, the flick is hitting theaters in December ... which means the studio behind it is thinking Oscars.

