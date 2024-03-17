Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Timothée Chalamet Channels Young Bob Dylan on Biopic Set

Timothée Chalamet Releasing Inner Troubadour ... In Character as Bob Dylan

3/17/2024 1:49 PM PT
Timothée Chalamet's rockin' around the Bob Dylan biopic like a rolling stone ... embodying the famous singer-songwriter in the first pics from set.

The actor hit the streets of NYC to shoot scenes for the new flick "A Complete Unknown" Sunday, and he's already got the 10-time Grammy winner's style down -- scarf, cap and rucksack at the ready with a guitar tucked safely in his hand.

TC's lookin' a little distraught in these pics ... perhaps an emotional moment in the legendary crooner's life -- and, no doubt one Timmy's pulling off flawlessly.

He also filmed a scene earlier in the weekend -- appearing on the side of a street with a coffee in hand ... a great defense against any chilly night in New York.

One big takeaway from the new photos ... Chalamet's got the Dylan look down -- not totally a surprise given the similar features of the two megastars.

Bob Dylan and timothee chalamet
But, Timothée's not the kind of actor to bank on looks alone ... the dude's reportedly been taking guitar lessons for a while now in preparation for the role while he's also all set to sing as Dylan in the upcoming flick.

2/27/24
T AND Z KNOW THEIR STUFF !!!
We know he's got the pipes to pull off a performance as BD -- just watch "Wonka" to see for yourself -- and composing legend Hans Zimmer even praised Chalamet's musical chops. Some damn high praise if you ask us.

BTW ... gotta give it up to Chalamet for not resting on his laurels -- "Dune: Part Two" is already coming up on a half-a-billion dollars at the global box office ... and critics seem to love the flick too.

Yes, the time may be a-changin' ... but it seems Timothée's staying right on top of his game.

