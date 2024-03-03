Hans Zimmer Praises Timothée Chalamet's Music Skills, Knows His Stuff

Play video content TMZ.com

Timothée Chalamet may just have a future in music ... or, at least, that's what famed film score composer Hans Zimmer tells TMZ.

We caught up with the 66-year-old Oscar winner in NYC ... and HZ had high praise for Timothée's musical mind after the two worked on the new 'Dune' films. As Hans tells us ... he had TC -- who plays leading man Paul Atreides in "Dune: Part Two" -- weigh in on the upcoming sci-fi flick's score ... and the 28-year-old actor "knows his stuff."

Hans ... who actually first worked with TC on Christopher Nolan's 2014 "Interstellar" film ... hinted he was open to co-composing with the A-lister on a future project -- but the ball, or baton rather, is in Timothée's hand.

Timothée's no stranger to music -- you'll recall, the "Wonka" star's singing chops were front and center for the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" prequel film last year. Kylie Jenner's boyfriend also went viral in 2017 for rapping as his alter-ego "Timmy Tim" in resurfaced videos from his high school days.

HZ didn't just have love for Timothée ... as he also shouted out leading lady Zendaya's musical instincts. But, that isn't new information -- the former Disney Channel star collaborated with Labrinth on the soulful song "All for Us" for season 1 of HBO's "Euphoria."