Timothée Chalamet Calls Kenny 'The Jet' Smith a Style Icon, He's Bold!

Move over, Harry Styles, there's a new fashion icon in town -- ex-NBA star Kenny "The Jet" Smith ... whose wardrobe got major props from one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Timothée Chalamet!!

The 'Dune' actor revealed his style inspiration in an interview with Elle this week ... where he raved about the "Inside the NBA" analyst's drip.

Timmy C explained his random choice for who he considers his "style icon" ... saying Smith has varying style, but is always bold -- especially when he rocks sneakers with his suits.

Chalamet also praised Smith's confidence ... adding that's what throws all his looks together.

It's pretty surprising -- not because Smith is a bad dresser by any means, but some probably assumed Chalamet would pick someone more prominent in the fashion scene like a David Beckham, A$AP Rocky or Brad Pitt.

Austin Butler -- who also took part in the interview -- said his "style icon" is Chalamet ... but we're assuming he wasn't just saying that because the dude was in the room -- he's quite the sharp-dressed man.