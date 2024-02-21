Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet Twinning At 'Dune 2' Premiere In Seoul

Zendaya has been making a showstopping impact on the "Dune" promo tour so far ... and seems like her costar Timothée Chalamet wanted in on the action, 'cause he's copying her.

Check out what these costars were rockin' at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in South Korea Wednesday ... they're literally two peas in a pod in matching leather jumpsuits, posing away in sync with their hands in their pockets and all. That's double the impact for ya!

TC opted for a gray version of the one-piece ... while Zendaya, true to her fashionista form, styled up her light peach version, wearing it slung off her shoulder and with towering matching heels.

Both getups are by Seoul-based designer Juun J ... and Zendaya gushed during a sit-down interview about how wonderful it was to support local designers.

Timothée also addressed their twinning during the same interview ... saying it was actually Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, who came up with the genius idea.

Of course, it comes as no surprise as LR was also behind Zendaya's incredible full vintage suit at the movie's London world premiere last week.

The pics spoke for themselves ... Zendaya literally hogged the spotlight with a metallic Thierry Mugler Fall '95 haute couture look, which only she could pull off.

Play video content TMZ Studios