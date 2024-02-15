Zendaya Wears Archival Robot Suit At 'Dune 2' Premiere in London

Zendaya left her mark at Wednesday's world premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in London ... stealing the show in a vintage robot suit.

The premiere snaps of the actress are pretty wild ... she's absolutely rockin' the metallic Thierry Mugler Fall '95 haute couture look, with exaggerated shoulders and sheer-illusion cut-outs on her chest, stomach, and bottom. Talk about a cutting-edge vibe, huh?!?

There was no one else who had quite the flair the Zendaya brought with her futuristic look ... even posing like a robot on the red carpet at one point. However, all her stiff-looking angles may have just boiled down to how restrictive her suit was ... could be one or the other.

Zendaya's entrusted stylist, Law Roach -- the mastermind behind the archival look -- who was also at the premiere. Needless to say, it was quite the style moment ... despite some fans likening her look to "Wizard Of Oz"'s Tin Man. Either way, she's got a lot of heart!

Truth be told, Zendaya may have hogged the spotlight a bit ... but if you were to look elsewhere, other stars of the movie also brought an endless cycle of fashion in front of cameras ... and looked just as good.

Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy opted for similar head-covering looks -- the Brit in a plunging black number and Anya in angelic white.

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler, meanwhile, also made fashion statements on the red carpet ahead of their movie release on March 1 ... looking sharp and stud-ly.