Tom Holland Dismisses Zendaya Breakup Rumors, Posts IG Snaps Of Her

TOM HOLLAND DROOLIN' OVER ZENDAYA PICS ... No Split, Look At My GF!!!

1/24/2024 7:13 AM PT
tom holland happy with a pic of zendaya
Getty

Breakup? What breakup? Tom Holland is trashing those rumors yet again by gushing over stunning snaps of GF Zendaya.

The 'Spider-Man' actor uploaded a B&W image of the actress from the Schiaparelli S/S24 show at Paris Fashion Week, and dropped three heart eyes emojis on it ... confirming he shares the thoughts as everyone who saw how incredible she looked with her edgy new bangs.

tom holland instagram story zendaya

If that wasn't enough ... he reposted a photogs video of Z posing away outside the show with Gym Class Heroes' lyrics: "Take a look at my girlfriend. She's the only one I got."

Yeah, the guy's definitely doing the most to squash any talk of Zendaya or himself being single!

The first rumblings they had split began last month when Zendaya unfollowed everyone on IG ... even purging Tom from her followers list with no explanation.

Tom addressed the speculation last week, denying they were dunzo while out in LA.

01/12/24
"absolutely not"
BACKGRID

The couple hasn't been photographed together in public in months, which fueled the breakup rumor -- but, people with direct knowledge told us the duo spent NYE together.

Takeaway lesson: Don't read too much into it when Tom and Z don't hang together in public ... the reality is they've always been a pretty private couple.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Together
Getty

Meanwhile, Tom's back to proudly, and publicly, gushing over his GF -- so, everyone's fave class couple's apparently going strong.

Old news is old news!
