Zendaya & Tom Holland Sing 'Love On Top' Together At Beyoncé's Concert

Zendaya and Tom Holland are clearly meant for one another -- jammin' out and singing one of Beyoncé's classics to each other at her latest concert!

TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING "LOVE ON TOP" AT BEYONCÉ'S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that's the cutest thing you'll see today 🥹🥹#RenaissanceWorldTour 🇵🇱🫶🏻

The 'Spider-Man' costars and real-life lovebirds were spotted having an absolute blast at Bey's Warsaw concert Tuesday night ... singing "Love on Top" right in each other's faces as the legendary performer did it for the crowd.

Ya know, the one that goes, "You're the one I love, you're the one I need" ... obviously the 2 are still doing great as a couple -- and having a ton of fun, too.

The pair's been enjoying each other's company for a while now, going back to 2021 when they went public with their relationship. We've since seen them grabbing some Thai food, leaving Mumbai hand-in-hand, and even goin' wild at a Warriors game!

Most recently, Tom and Zendaya were spotted walking the dog earlier this month in London while she fed him some ice cream -- goals.