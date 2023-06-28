Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Zendaya & Tom Holland Sing 'Love On Top' Together At Beyoncé's Concert

6/28/2023 7:14 AM PT
Getty

Zendaya and Tom Holland are clearly meant for one another -- jammin' out and singing one of Beyoncé's classics to each other at her latest concert!

The 'Spider-Man' costars and real-life lovebirds were spotted having an absolute blast at Bey's Warsaw concert Tuesday night ... singing "Love on Top" right in each other's faces as the legendary performer did it for the crowd.

Twitter / @ariannea_minaj

Ya know, the one that goes, "You're the one I love, you're the one I need" ... obviously the 2 are still doing great as a couple -- and having a ton of fun, too.

The pair's been enjoying each other's company for a while now, going back to 2021 when they went public with their relationship. We've since seen them grabbing some Thai food, leaving Mumbai hand-in-hand, and even goin' wild at a Warriors game!

SplashNews.com

Most recently, Tom and Zendaya were spotted walking the dog earlier this month in London while she fed him some ice cream -- goals.

Getty

If anybody asks them why they're smilin' from ear to ear, the answer should be obvious!

