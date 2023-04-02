Tom Holland Holds Hands with Zendaya as They Leave Mumbai Together

And just like that, Tom Holland's taking charge ... and also taking Zendaya's hand as they jet out of India following a packed weekend for the couple, who now actually look like one.

The two 'Spider-Man' stars were photographed leaving Mumbai Sunday -- arriving to the airport together and hopping into a waiting vehicle ... which presumably took 'em over to a private runway somewhere. As you can see, TH and Z weren't so shy this time around.

Indeed ... that's Tom and Zendaya holding on to each other as they got in -- where they were also snapped in the same frame, looking happy in the backseat and waving to fans.

Remember, this is a bit of a 180 from how we saw them arrive just a couple days ago ... when they appeared to stagger their airport appearance -- not to mention their red carpet spacing, where Tom and Zendaya opted not to walk it together ... but separately.

Even once inside the actual gala, they seemed to keep their distance -- not really standing next to one another in a variety of group shots they posed in. Of course, other photos of them enjoying themselves behind the scenes also surfaced ... and they looked fine in those.

Now, here they are coming off as much cozier... confirming they're two peas in a pod.

Just a refresher ... Tom and Zendaya have been publicly dating since at least the summer of 2021, if not before that. They were always friends and even hung out a bit pre-relationship ... as they were in all those Marvel movies together and were tight with all their co-stars.

Now, though, they're a little older ... and a bit more in love, it seems. Their romance post-Spidey is going strong -- and after this weekend, it's certainly gone international too.