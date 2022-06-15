Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Viral Prank Video
Zendaya No, I'm Not Pregnant ... After Viral Prank Says Otherwise
6/15/2022 11:07 AM PT
Zendaya's shutting down rumors that she and BF Tom Holland are expecting, after viral videos convinced the internet the two have a baby on the way.
The actress took to Instagram Wednesday after some posts took the internet by storm -- ones that claimed she was pregnant with Tom's kid.
She puts in plainly -- "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter..." adding, "Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly."
The now-viral clip shows a faked screenshot from what's supposed to be Zendaya's IG, with an ultrasound on full display. The pic has a caption saying, "I love you. Halfway there," with a tag for the "Spiderman" actor.
The vid then cuts to what's being called "Krissing" -- a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to "Lady Marmalade," saying the whole thing was a prank. Call it a Rick Roll of modern times.
People still fell for it online, and Twitter blew up about the news ... with many still confused while "Zendaya pregnant" is trending.
Rumors first started spreading about the two being an item back in 2016 when they first started filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" ... those rumors lasted for years until things got more concrete last year -- TH and Z were spotted kissing in a car.