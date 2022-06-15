Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Viral Prank Video

Zendaya's shutting down rumors that she and BF Tom Holland are expecting, after viral videos convinced the internet the two have a baby on the way.

The actress took to Instagram Wednesday after some posts took the internet by storm -- ones that claimed she was pregnant with Tom's kid.

She puts in plainly -- "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter..." adding, "Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly."

The now-viral clip shows a faked screenshot from what's supposed to be Zendaya's IG, with an ultrasound on full display. The pic has a caption saying, "I love you. Halfway there," with a tag for the "Spiderman" actor.

The vid then cuts to what's being called "Krissing" -- a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to "Lady Marmalade," saying the whole thing was a prank. Call it a Rick Roll of modern times.

People still fell for it online, and Twitter blew up about the news ... with many still confused while "Zendaya pregnant" is trending.