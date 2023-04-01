Zendaya Walks Red Carpet for India Gala Solo, Tom Holland Keeps Distance

It's been a while since we've seen or heard from Tom Holland and Zendaya -- and in case you're wondering, they are still together ... although they seem to be a little PDA shy lately.

The two actors were on hand Friday evening in India, where they both attended the NMACC Gala in Mumbai ... looking completely done up and dressed to the nines as they were heading in -- especially Z, who was wearing a gorgeous traditional Indian saree.

Her dress was flowing -- and part of it even trailed her ... much like she did with TH, who didn't stand side by side with his girl. Instead, he let her have the spotlight for herself as he went first in his own pap crush moment. In other words, they didn't pose together outside.

Once they were indoors, however, Tom sidled up to Zendaya ... as well as some other famous stars who were there too -- like Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Law Roach, etc.

No outward signs of lovey-dovey-ness from them in this instance either. They looked pretty casual ... just chitchatting and shooting the breeze. And when they did a group shot with all their famous pals in attendance, Tom and Zendaya didn't even stand next to each other.

Their seemingly conspicuous spacing and blocking in public were also noticeable when they touched down in Mumbai earlier that same day -- where they appeared to get in the same car, but avoided being photographed in the same shot ... almost like it was planned.

So, what can we make of this apparent no-affection zone in India? Hard to say -- Tom and Zendaya have cozied up a lot since going public as a couple in 2021 ... even in front of cameras and on the biggest of stages, like world premieres and high-profile outings.

We've seen them hold hands, hug and sweetly hold each other in front of cameras (post-relationship news), and we've certainly seen them share the love in private. Sometimes, though ... they seem to opt for the opposite vibe, like here where they're more low-key.

Behind the scenes, they're still hanging out as much as they've ever been -- which was also on display for their India trip. What we can gather ... they're a fairly private pair and don't seem to like rubbing their relationship in everyone's faces so much, which is respectable.