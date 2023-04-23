Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Zendaya Joins Labrinth on Coachella Stage for Surprise 'All For Us' Performance

Zendaya Surprise, Coachella!!!

4/23/2023 6:34 AM PT
Zendaya is the star of one of the biggest shows on TV ... and she became the star of one of the biggest music festivals in the world when she made a surprise appearance during Labrinth's set.

Labrinth -- who has written, sings and produced a bunch of the songs featured on HBO's "Euphoria" -- took to the stage Saturday during Coachella's second weekend.

Fans went absolutely insane when unexpectedly, Zendaya joined Labrinth onstage to perform "All For Us" ... a song the two have together. It's the first time Zendaya's performed in years, and she didn't pop up during Weekend 1 of Coachella ... so the show was extra special.

We should note -- "All For Us" is a song featured on "Euphoria" -- and in 2020 Labrinth won an Emmy for Outstanding Music & Lyrics for the tune ... so it's super popular.

Zendaya marks the second surprise guest for Labrinth in as many weeks ... he brought out Billie Eilish last weekend ... much to the delight of fans.

"Euphoria" isn't set to return until next year ... so the Coachella performance will have to hold fans over until Zendaya's back on screens around the world.

