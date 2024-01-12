Zendaya Pics, Mass Unfollow Stir Breakup Buzz But Did NYE with Tom Holland

Zendaya unfollowing everyone -- including her boyfriend Tom Holland -- is stirring breakup rumors, and while they haven't been seen together in months, don't read too much into that ... based on what we've learned about their holiday.

As you might've heard, the actress hit the unfollow button on, quite literally, everybody on her IG account last week, which came outta nowhere. She's offered no explanation, and most alarming to fans is the fact her purge included Tom.

TH isn't addressing it, but on his end, he's still following his significant other.

That alone is hardly a smoking gun they've split -- though some are jumping to that conclusion -- but there's also this ... we did some digging and turns out, Tommy and Zen haven't been photographed together since right before Halloween.

Their last public pics were on October 25, when they were making a grocery run in L.A. and wearing protection -- both were masked up. Since then, however, no sign of them in public.

Fast-forward to Wednesday -- about a week after the unfollow spree -- and we finally saw them out in L.A. again, but solo. Zen was seen driving around town during the day with a pal in the passenger seat.

Tom, meanwhile, was out Wednesday night at Members Club -- a swanky WeHo spot -- and appeared to be rolling solo.

Now, IF these 2 are broken up, it's news to some in their inner circle. One source with direct knowledge tells TMZ the couple spent NYE with each other, which proves just because we don't SEE them together ... it doesn't necessarily mean they're not.

Of course, it's possible they've split since then, but if so ... we're told they haven't shared that news with loved ones.

As for Zendaya's mass unfollow -- too early to tell what that indicates, because that's also a thing celebs often do to grab attention ahead of announcing a new project.

So, where does that leave us? No hard proof they're together, but also no evidence they've split. Kinda right back at the beginning.