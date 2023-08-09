Zendaya Honors Late 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud By Sharing Memorial Mural

Zendaya still has her late "Euphoria" costar Angus Cloud on her mind ... sharing a photo of the mural his friends painted in his honor.

The actress posted a photo of the Oakland mural on social media Wednesday ... and her IG story also featured what appears to be another nod to Angus.

Zendaya is seemingly referencing Angus' death with another post showing a street sign painted to read "NO LOVE FADES" ... it's posted on her story before the Oakland mural honoring Angus, and it appears to be from a nearby location.

While it's unclear if Zendaya visited the mural or his Oakland stomping grounds in person, the painting has become a central gathering place for folks wanting to pay their respects to Angus.

Play video content @madebydarin / @kalonstadamonsta / @danirose.a

TMZ broke the story ... some of Angus' friends in Oakland came together in the wake of his death to paint the mural, and it's since been the site of a candlelight vigil.

As we first reported ... Angus died last Monday at his family's home in Oakland, CA, where his mom called 911 to report a potential overdose.

In a heartfelt IG post the day after Angus' death, Zendaya said she would cherish every moment they shared.