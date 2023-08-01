Zendaya Breaks Silence on Angus Cloud's Death, 'I'll Cherish Every Moment'

Zendaya is finally speaking out on the death of her costar, Angus Cloud ... and it sounds like she's just as heartbroken as the rest of the "Euphoria" family.

The actress posted a photo of Angus, writing ... "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

She adds, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…"they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Finally, Zendaya ends with this ... "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

As you may know, Angus memorably played Fez on the show ... who was Zendaya's character's drug dealer and, at times, guardian angel. They spent a lot of time on camera together and shared a lot of memorable scenes -- several of which were quite poignant.

In fact, you could argue some of the scenes they did probably helped her snag a few of the accolades she has from "Euphoria" -- including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Interestingly, growing up both Zendaya and Angus attended the same performing arts high school in California, Oakland School for the Arts.

Other "Euphoria" cast and crew have paid tribute to Angus, including the series creator and director Sam Levinson, who said Angus was "too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon."

Sydney Sweeney also penned a heartfelt tribute on IG saying, "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same."

Several stars from the show sent their condolences as well.

TMZ broke the story ... Angus was found unresponsive at his Oakland home Monday, where first responders characterized the call as a possible overdose -- only to proclaim him DOA.

His family has suggested he may have taken his own life. Angus was only 25 years old.

RIP