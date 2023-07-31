Angus Cloud’s ‘Euphoria’ Brother Javon Walton Pays Tribute to Late Actor

Angus Cloud's on-screen brother, fellow "Euphoria" star Javon Walton, is saying goodbye to his late castmate... and it's clear he considered Angus family outside of their work.

Javon, who played Ashtray on the hit HBO show, paid tribute to Angus shortly after we reported he died Monday at his family home.

In an Instagram post featuring an old photo of Angus and Javon hugging, Javon writes ... "rest easy brother" ... adding emojis for a heart and a dove.

Javon is also remembering Angus with an IG story ... sharing a photo of them shaking hands with the caption, "forever family ❤️."

TMZ broke the story ... Angus' family says he died Monday at their Oakland residence ... and police and fire responded to a 911 call from his mother, who reported a "possible overdose" and said Angus had no pulse.

As fans of "Euphoria" already know ... Javon's character, Ashtray, sacrifices himself to save his brother, Angus' character Fezco, in the season 2 finale.