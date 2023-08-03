Angus Cloud's Friends Paint Mural in Oakland to Honor Late Actor

Some of Angus Cloud's pals in Oakland came together to honor their late friend in a pretty spectacular way ... working with a local artist to create an awesome tribute.

The local artist is Darin Balaban. He and a group of Angus' friends collaborated and chose 3 photos of the "Euphoria" star as inspiration for a new mural. Darin mashed up the 3 pics to create the artwork, painted on a 9-foot high wall of a car wash in Oakland, Angus' hometown.

Darin knew Angus and says he was always "smiling and calm," and the artist wanted that reflected on the wall.

One of Angus's best friends -- Kalani -- is also an artist who helped Darin create the work. A bunch of other friends were there to help ... Kalani said it turned out to be good therapy as they all dealt with their loss.

It ended up being a community event, with pizza, beer and candles as they told stories about their good friend.

Darin's surprised the mural has become the central gathering place for people who wanted to pay their respects ... fans, friends and strangers. There were tears, laughter and lots of hugging.

The mural is located on Park and E. 19th St. not too far from where Angus lived.

As we reported, Angus died at his Oakland home on Monday ... his mom reported a possible overdose, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

