Zendaya and Tom Holland's Driver Takes Off Without Him in London

Zendaya & Tom Holland Driver Pulls Off Without Him ... You Forgot, Spider-Man!!!

7/10/2023 8:24 AM PT
BACKGRID

Tom Holland's getting a cold shoulder from his own driver ... who forgot one-half of the precious celeb cargo he was carrying around London.

Here's the deal -- Tom and Zendaya were leaving Chiltern Firehouse Saturday night after grabbing some dinner ... and while his GF was safe and sound in the vehicle, Tom's entrance into the car was cut short when the driver took off early!

Tom Holland's driver leaves without him
Backgrid

Have no fear, the driver quickly pumped the brakes -- probably filled with panic -- and Tom got in the back with Zendaya ... leading to what we're sure was an awkward car ride between Tom and the driver.

Tom Holland's driver leaves without him
Backgrid

That wasn't the only cringe-filled thing to go down Saturday night, though ... before the ride debacle, Zendaya was getting the true celeb treatment in the UK, posing for a pic with some fans while Tom seemed to grab none of their attention.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Together
Getty

Of course, Tom's an England native while Zendaya's a foreigner, growing up in Oakland, CA -- maybe the Brits have already had their fill of good ol' Spider-Man!

