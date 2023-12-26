Timothée Chalamet Attends Lakers Game With His Dad, Kylie Jenner MIA

Timothée Chalamet headed up a celebrity cast attending a Christmas Day Lakers game in Los Angeles ... but his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, missed out on all the fun.

Chalamet sat courtside with his dad, Marc -- an editor at UNICEF -- and sports agent, Rich Paul, to watch the Lakers take a loss against the Boston Celtics 126-115 at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

Kylie was nowhere in sight, but we're pretty she'll be present for Tim's 28th birthday tomorrow.

At some point, Chalamet had some car trouble in the parking lot ... the valet driver crashed his electric car into a wall, scraping the front driver side of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a bunch of other notables also came out for the basketball game, namely three Lakers alums -- Lamar Odom, Trevor Ariza, Derek Fisher, along with Fisher's ex-reality star wife, Gloria Govan.

Also in the crowd were DJ Zack Bia, soccer star Eduardo Camavinga and Internet personalities Corinna Kopf and David Dobrik.

Last but definitely not least ... Kanye West popped up near the stadium and got hounded by fans wanting autographs and to take selfies with the rapper. But Kanye's security detail kept the people away from him.

