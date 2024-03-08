Kylie Jenner Refuses to Talk About Timothée Chalamet in New Interview

Kylie Jenner didn't want to talk about her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in a new high-profile interview -- and that includes punting on the issue of him "changing" her style.

The beauty mogul spoke to the NYT Thursday about a wide range of topics -- and, of course, the topic of her relationship with Timbo came up in conversation ... albeit, very briefly ... 'cause it was clear Kylie didn't wanna delve into her private life.

The interviewer is pointing out that a lot of KJ's fans were taken aback last year when she posted a shot of herself in a white dress that screamed "cottagecore" -- with many apparently saying her fashion sensibility had switched up ... and some attributing that to Timmy.

Kylie was asked if she'd seen any of those comments, to which she replied, "no" -- explaining she only reads feedback on posts tied to her businesses.

She was then quoted as saying... "I don’t know how I feel about that." The reporter notes that Kylie was getting uncomfortable as more questions about TM were being brought up, and she then said ... "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."

It's interesting ... Kylie and Timmy are fairly private as it is, although they hit the Golden Globes together as a couple -- which seemed to be them officially going public. Of course, they'd been spotted out before that ... making out and showing PDA at different events.

Since then, however, we haven't seen much of them together -- granted, though, Tim's been busy promoting 'Dune 2' with the rest of his costars ... so he's objectively been busy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Some have suggested they're actually split up -- and while she was mum on talking about him in this chat ... there are other signs Kylie and Timothee are still going strong, if the new 'Kardashians' promo for Season 5 is any indication. It's incredibly 'Dune'-coded.

Kylie didn't discuss Tim ... but she did address the scrutiny her appearance has gotten throughout her life. She says in this same interview ... "It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted. There's nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."

Sounds like Kylie's throwing up shields around her to protect her humanity -- which is understandable ... she's under a microscope constantly, and seemingly is always under fire.