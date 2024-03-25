Timothée Chalamet Channels Bob Dylan as Biopic Filming Continues in NYC

Play video content BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet's at it again ... channeling his inner Bob Dylan while filming for the legend's biopic, "A Complete Unknown," in New York.

You gotta see the vid ... the 28-year-old absolutely nailed the singer-songwriter's signature style Sunday in downtown Manhattan, rocking a brown suede jacket, green pants, shades, and perfectly messy hair while stepping out of a car with a cigarette in hand.

The 'Dune' actor brings Dylan's swagger to life crossing the street outside El Quijote, the restaurant inside the Hotel Chelsea -- the very spot where the musical legend found his inspo!

The attention to detail on set is unreal ... Timothée's surrounded by a fleet of '60s and '70s-inspired cars, transporting us right back in time!

He's been super busy this month filming various scenes for the flick around NYC ... and not only is he slaying the style game but he's also showcasing his musical chops by doing his own singing for the role.

TC's no rookie when it comes to singing, as seen in his recent film "Wonka" -- but channeling the 10-time Grammy winner's voice is a whole different ballgame, so it's gonna be fascinating to see how he fares.

As for the biopic itself, director James Mangold, told Collider last year it follows a "young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket" before "becoming a worldwide sensation within three years." Just like a rolling stone!