Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Ping-Pong Pro on 'Marty Supreme' Movie Set

Play video content BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet is showing off his range as an actor, at least when it comes to appearances ... he's almost unrecognizable on the set of his upcoming movie.

Check out this video of Timothée in full costume and makeup Monday in New York, where he's filming scenes for his latest project, "Marty Supreme."

The flick features Timothée playing a character inspired by professional table tennis player Marty Reisman ... and it looks like Timothée is nailing Marty's hair and glasses combo.

It's another new look for Timothée ... who is basically the chameleon of Hollywood.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The last time we saw Timothée on a movie set, he was channeling Bob Dylan for a biopic ... singing tunes with a guitar in hand.

Like we said ... dude's got range.

There aren't a lot of plot details out for "Marty Supreme" ... but Reisman was a legendary ping-pong champ who used to hustle folks in the Big Apple, and he was known as the "Wizard of Table Tennis."