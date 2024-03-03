Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's 'Dune: Part 2' Makes $81.5 Million at Box Office

The numbers are in and it's looking good for Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at the box office ... because the 'Dune' sequel made big money.

The running total for opening weekend for "Dune: Part Two" stands at $81.5 million at the domestic box office ... a pretty strong figure.

Remember ... the movie was projected to rake in between $76 million to $80 million ... so 'Dune 2' is outperforming so far.

The sci-fi movie's predecessor made $41 million during opening weekend back in 2021, so the sequel almost doubled that figure.

Internationally, "Dune: Part 2" is doing pretty well too ... bringing in another $97 million to sweeten the global pot to $178 million. Not bad.

The solid opening weekend follows some pent-up excitement for 'Dune 2' ... folks were looking forward to seeing the new stars added to the mix, like Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walker and Léa Seydoux ... just to name a few.

Timothée, Zendaya and the rest of the star-studded cast did a great job promoting the film and drumming up excitement ... who can forget Zendaya's revealing chrome body suit from the London premiere.

