Kylie Jenner Fawns Over Timothée Chalamet Who Stripped Down on Berlin Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stole the show Friday night at the Berlin Film Festival ... where both wore eye-popping fits ... and showed they're clearly mad for one another.

There for a special screening of “A Complete Unknown" ... TC proudly rocked a candy pink outfit from head to toe ... which included a pink tank that he displayed when he threw his jacket off for the cameras ... in the frigid weather!

Timothee Chalamet in a pink hoodie (and no coat!) takes more selfies at the #Berlinale75 premiere of ‘A Complete Unknown.’ pic.twitter.com/hmGNZnwHqj — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) February 14, 2025 @RaminSetoodeh

It's also worth noting that in addition to giving the photogs what they wanted ... TC was also great to his fans -- stopping to sign a slew of autographs.

As for Kylie ... she stunned in a skin-tight black sequin gown ... which created some serious cleavage.

But, the highlight of the night was right before the film started ... and the audience roared for Timothée -- as Kylie beamed with pride and touched his face in a loving manner. After the cheers subsided ... TC whispered something into her ear that made her smile.

Timothée has been making his rounds on the award circuit in the lead-up to the Oscars ... where he is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown."