Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Enjoy Paris Date Night

Timothée Chalamet Date Night With Kylie In Paris!!!

Hand In Hand
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were the picture of Parisian romance, lighting up the City of Love on their latest date night outing.

The couple had the lovey-dovey vibes rolling, hand in hand as they left Cyril Lignac's posh restaurant after a cozy dinner Tuesday -- enjoying some one-on-one time following his "A Complete Unknown" premiere.

Timothée took the lead, guiding his lady through the swarm of paps and onlookers ... all eyes were on them as they walked out together in full-on power couple mode.

Kylie was, of course, serving up a jaw-dropping look, but Timothée wasn’t playing second fiddle -- he was styling in a pink scarf draped over a white tee, the same one he wore at the earlier premiere.

Before the L.A. wildfires took over the headlines, Kylie was right there with Timothée at the Golden Globes, where he snagged a nod for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic. Looks like we'll be seeing more of these two as awards season rolls on!

