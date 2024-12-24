Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi Brightens Toy and Food Drive

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi lent a helping hand alongside her father over the weekend at a local Houston toy drive organized by Travis' foundation.

TS and Stormi were on hand at the Winter Wonderland Park toy and food drive in the rapper’s hometown where hundreds of families stopped by. All eyes were on Stormi who sported a festive red Santa hat, and a cozy coat.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During a brief break from giving out presents, Travis was seen capturing a sweet moment on his iPhone of his daughter posing for the camera.

Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation annually teams up with the Houston Food Bank to donate thousands of toys and bikes and bags of food for those in need. Families walked away with all kinds of sweet gifts like Nike Cactus Jack sneakers, Houston Astros merch and toy dolls.