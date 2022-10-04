Travis Scott Takes Stormi to Universal Studios Hollywood

Travis Scott knows how to put a smile on his daughter's face ... taking her to Universal Studios Hollywood and sitting front row on some rides.

Travis and Stormi Webster hit up the theme park Monday, enjoying all there was to offer at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Stormi has a need for speed it seems, she and her dad took 3 rides around the Flight of the Hippogriff ... she was sitting in the front seat, flashing a huge grin and raising her arms as the car raced around the track.

Travis bought 4-year-old Stormi a stuffed toy to carry around all day, and they also enjoyed a Minions ride and one of the park's new attractions, the Secret Life of Pets ride. Sounds like a pretty good way to start a week.