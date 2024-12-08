Kylie Jenner Shows Daughter Stormi Viral Pregnancy Video for First Time

'Can't Believe It's Been 7 Years'

Kylie Jenner is sharing a milestone moment with her daughter, Stormi Webster ... watching her viral "To Our Daughter" video together for the first time.

The reality TV star took to TikTok and shared "it was time" to show her little one the video that confirmed her surprising pregnancy to the world in 2018 ... and practically broke the internet in the process.

Play video content

Kylie was feeling particularly nostalgic, as she added in the caption ... "can’t believe its been 7 years 🥹🥹🥹🥹."

Alongside her message, the makeup mogul shared footage of Stormi, who turns 7 in February, watching the sweet documentary while cuddled up to her famous momma.

However, Stormi didn't love all moments of the video ... she noticeably covered her face as the footage showed one old clip of Kris Jenner giving birth to Kylie.

The "Kardashians" star explained to her little one ... "That's when I was being born. Are you scared???"

Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1 back in 2018. At the time, Kylie famously took a step back from the limelight, choosing only to confirm her little one's existence until after she arrived.

Kylie and Travis later welcomed a second child together, son Aire ... who just narrowly missed having the same birthday as his big sister. He was born on February 2 in 2022.

Kylie shared a similar YouTube video, titled "To Our Son," following Aire's birth.