Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Seen Up Close & Personal at After-Party: Video

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were seen together at the after-party for Timothée's new Bob Dylan biopic in L.A. last week --- and TMZ has now obtained video of their lovely outing.

The couple attended the soiree at the Dolby Theatre on December 10 after the premiere of "A Complete Unknown," in which Chalamet plays Dylan, the legendary singer/songwriter. The film's official release date is December 18.

Check out footage, obtained by TMZ ... which shows Timothée arm in arm with Kylie interacting with others in the room. You can also see Kris Jenner -- Kylie's mom -- standing next to the two and mingling as well.

Our sources say Kylie and Timothée went light on the PDA while mingling, but they reportedly did kiss at some point in the evening ... though, we didn't catch it on video. Still, they were smiling and chatting with everyone all night, so it seems their relationship is going swimmingly.

As we reported ... the pair went public in September 2023 when they were filmed packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's concert in L.A. The lovers were watching Bey from the VIP section with Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian.