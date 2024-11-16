Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Pulls Off Hot and Brainy Look in Glasses, Miniskirt

Kylie Jenner's nailing geek chic ... pulling off a pair of thick-rimmed glasses and a leather skirt while stepping out in Los Angeles.

The beauty mogul walked through a parking garage Saturday ... sporting the glasses, skirt and a gray raincoat -- as well as knee-high black boots.

She served runway model looks while heading toward her car ... before hopping in and heading on her way.

Kylie was alone Saturday ... no Timothée Chalamet in tow -- though the two did go out to a New York City pizzeria last month, so it seems clear they're still together.

The two were first linked way back in April 2023 ... and, they've been spotted together periodically over the last year and a half.

In the past month though, Kylie's stayed busy with work ... posing in her underwear for an Elle photoshoot and hitting up multiple events with some of her famous family members -- including the Academy Museum Gala where she stunned in an impressive cocktail dress.

Defintely a different vibe to her outfit Saturday ... but, it's clear Kylie can pull off any style she puts her mind to.

