Timothée Chalamet Impresses With Football Knowledge on 'College GameDay'

Timothée Chalamet isn't just a master of his craft on screen -- he's also a football know-it-all, shocking everyone with his expert knowledge on "College GameDay."

The actor stopped by the ESPN show to plug his new Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown," rocking a hoodie with the film's name under a pink puffer jacket -- and the dude dropped serious sports tidbits, making shockingly spot-on picks for the Texas Vs Georgia SEC title game.

The Oscar nominee came in hot with the energy, dropping stats like a pro, comparing team progress, and even name-checking some lesser-known players.

Fans were floored by Timothée's guest picker skills, especially after some raised eyebrows when his appearance was first announced, calling him underqualified, given he'd never really shown an interest in college football.