Zendaya, Angelina Jolie and More Shine Bright at 2024 Gotham Awards

Awards season is well underway with the 2024 Gotham Awards bringing out a number of notable stars ... including Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, among others.

The industry event, which took place in New York City Monday evening, celebrated the best independent projects in film and television ... meaning blockbusters like "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" were not at the forefront of people's minds.

However, this didn't mean there wasn't star power in attendance ... as we mentioned, Zendaya popped by in a striking white halter gown -- her film "Challengers" was up for best feature at the award show. She also took home a prize herself, winning the Spotlight Tribute for her work in the sexually-charged tennis drama.

Angelina Jolie, who is getting plenty of awards chatter for her work in "Maria," kept things conservative in an all-black gown that covered her from neck to toe. While her ensemble wasn't jaw-dropping, her performance in the Maria Callas biopic was ... she walked away with the Performer Tribute at the Gotham Awards.

Timothée also won big ... taking home the Visionary Tribute alongside James Mangold for "A Complete Unknown."

Other big-name attendees included Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson, Adrien Brody, and more.