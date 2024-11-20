Paul Mescal Has Bashful Exchange With Look-Alike Contest Winner

Paul Mescal can't believe his eyes after meeting his official doppelgänger ... who nabbed the title earlier this month in Ireland in a look-alike competition.

Unlike Timothée Chalamet, who made a surprise appearance at his own competition in NYC, the "Gladiator II" star didn't get the pleasure to attend the event ... though, the contest was clearly on his radar.

While speaking with the winner -- a recent college graduate named Jack Wall O’Reilly -- on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 'Breakfast Show' Wednesday, the Oscar nominee confessed he "saw the photo" after the fact ... applauding the young man, who he said "captured the spirit of me very well."

Paul was surprised by Jack's presence on the show, however, as he turned bright red when the look-alike winner was announced.

He declared ... "This is bananas."

However, as he and Jack chatted more, the 2 men appeared to get along swimmingly ... with Paul even calling Jack "nice and thoughtful" after the latter said he hoped PM was getting some rest after his grueling press tour.

Jack also revealed himself to be a big fan of Paul, calling the actor's film "Aftersun" one his favorite films.

He added ... "He is a great inspiration for young creative people in Ireland and all around the world and I hope someday through the appropriate channels when I have got an idea I am passionate and is developed enough that maybe I might get to bring it to you."

Paul was unsurprisingly tickled by the praise, thanking the "absolute gentleman."

Look-alike competitions continue to be the trend of the moment ... Zayn Malik, Dev Patel, and Jeremy Allen White all inspired different contests across the globe in recent weeks. Zendaya is set to get her own competition in Oakland Wednesday ... but it's unclear if she plans to attend.