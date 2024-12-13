Timothée Chalamet Debuts Blond Hair Transformation, Ode to Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet has set the Internet abuzz with his new hair transformation ... stepping out with a blond 'do for the NYC premiere of "A Complete Unknown."

The actor, who plays folk singer Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic, looked nearly unrecognizable ... sporting a shaggy, blond hairstyle, which he paired with a blue beanie, leather jacket, and scarf.

The hairdo, which is strikingly different to the curly brown locks he's known to sport, sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some voiced their approval for the style shakeup, others seemed ... less than so sold on the new look.

However, several fans pointed out that the red carpet getup was similar to one Bob himself rocked at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival ... when he showed up at the industry event with blond hair, a leather jacket, and, you guessed it, a blue beanie.

Bob's highly talked about look came around the same time the music legend made his return to acting after 15 years away ... writing and starring in the drama "Masked and Anonymous."

So, it's safe to assume Timothée is essentially paying tribute to this past milestone moment in Bob's career with his eerily similar getup.