Timothée Chalamet Hits Red Carpet With Costars at Bob Dylan Biopic Premiere

Timothée Chalamet hit the red carpet serving looks and serious vibes at the world premiere of his Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown."

The actor was channeling his inner rock star at the L.A. premiere Tuesday, rocking a black leather jacket with Bob Dylan pins, a fitted gray shirt -- and a killer 'stache, which is for his other new film, "Marty Supreme."

Timothée may be Hollywood’s heartthrob, but his leading ladies stole the show -- Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro dropped jaws with their red carpet style.

Edward Norton and the rest of the star-studded cast also made sure to show up in style for the drama, which tracks Dylan’s rise to fame in 1960s NYC.

Timothée’s juggling a packed schedule, but right now it's all about plugging this biopic. He went all in, even taking guitar and vocal lessons to nail that signature Dylan sound -- and yes, he’s singing the tunes himself!

The movie hits theaters Christmas Day.

