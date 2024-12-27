Timothée Chalamet's Slick Social Shots to Kick Off His 29th Bday!

Timothée Chalamet's celebrating his 29th birthday today ... and it's kinda hard to believe his age, only 'cause he's been crushing it in Hollywood for what seems like a lifetime.

In addition to a never-ending resume of impressive acting work, Timothée's also racked up a total fashionista reputation ... so why not join us in celebrating his best looks?

If anyone could pull off a young Bob Dylan, it's Timothée -- and he did just that for the biopic "A Complete Unknown," nailing the music legend's era-defining presence.

Timothée's wild style doesn't go unnoticed on red carpets -- think out-there patterns, full-on leather, and bold colors -- he takes risks left, right, and center, and totally nails it in the process.

Of course, Timothée now has some stylish company in the form of GF Kylie Jenner, and it goes without saying they're both one heck of a cool couple, even on their off-duty days!