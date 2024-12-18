Timothée Chalamet Sings Bob Dylan on NYC Pier

Play video content

Timothée Chalamet is proving he’s got the pipes to match the hype, giving fans a sneak peek of the vocal chops he'll be showing off in his Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown."

The multi-talented star treated fans to a lengthy IG clip Wednesday, belting out Dylan’s "Visions of Johanna" on a pier in NYC at sunset -- and honestly, it’s a whole vibe.

Timothée was in his zone -- bopping with swagger, showing off some low-key dance moves, getting oddly comfortable on the ground, and making the most of the scenic pier backdrop.

TC clearly knew the golden hour magic -- perfect timing for those insane contrast aesthetics, as the dedicated cameraman spun around him to capture the ultimate shot.

Timothée’s clearly living his best life with the biopic promo -- and no surprise there! He went all in, even taking guitar and vocal lessons to master that signature Dylan sound.