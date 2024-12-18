Timothée Chalamet Sings Bob Dylan on NYC Pier
Timothée Chalamet is proving he’s got the pipes to match the hype, giving fans a sneak peek of the vocal chops he'll be showing off in his Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown."
The multi-talented star treated fans to a lengthy IG clip Wednesday, belting out Dylan’s "Visions of Johanna" on a pier in NYC at sunset -- and honestly, it’s a whole vibe.
Timothée was in his zone -- bopping with swagger, showing off some low-key dance moves, getting oddly comfortable on the ground, and making the most of the scenic pier backdrop.
TC clearly knew the golden hour magic -- perfect timing for those insane contrast aesthetics, as the dedicated cameraman spun around him to capture the ultimate shot.
Timothée’s clearly living his best life with the biopic promo -- and no surprise there! He went all in, even taking guitar and vocal lessons to master that signature Dylan sound.
The movie hits cinemas Christmas Day, so get ready to unwrap some more of TC’s singing as your festive treat!