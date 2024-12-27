Kylie Jenner Gifts Kris Customized Bag With Throwback Photos of Famous Family

... You Can Carry All Your Kids With You Now

Kylie Jenner gave her mom Kris a very special Christmas gift that will always remind her of her slew of super famous kiddos ... as long as she keeps the pricey item with her.

Kylie presented Kris with her very own customized Goyard Boston bag emblazoned with photos of the faces of her 5 daughters and 1 son -- Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Rob ... and, of course, Kylie herself. The thumbnail pictures show the children as cute little youngsters, which we're sure will make it all the more special for Kris.

By the way ... check out Kylie's Instagram page ... she even posted an image of the gift on her Stories after her sis, Khloe, first uploaded the photo to her IG account with the caption: "OMG @kyliejenner this is incredible ... Mom is lucky."

As for the gift itself, Goyard bags are typically priced around $4,000 without customization -- so Kylie likely had to dig into her pocket for some extra change to make the purchase.

Meanwhile, Kris got personal herself with her holiday gifts, tailoring her wrapping paper to feature photos of each of her children.

