Kim Kardashian, North West Have Festive Fun Dancing To 'Santa Tell Me'

Kim Kardashian has been serving up some serious festive vibes with her "Santa Baby" music vid in the lead-up to Christmas, but it was time for her to kick back and let her daughter North West shine.

You've got to check out this TikTok from Kim and North's shared platform -- Kim was the proudest mom ever on Xmas Eve, watching as North danced her heart out to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me."

North was totally in her element, channeling her inner Ariana -- the 11-year-old was pretending to hit all those high notes and showing off some impressive dance moves.

It turned into a full-on, wholesome family affair by the end when North pulled her glamorous mom, Kim, into the festive frolics.

As you know, the Kardashians are usually known for their risqué Christmas posts ... and Kim definitely came in hot this year, dropping a cover of the 1953 Eartha Kitt holiday classic "Santa Baby."

The music video took things to the next level, with her crawling through a chaotic house on all fours. And the cherry on top was none other than Macaulay Culkin revealing himself as her videographer at the end.