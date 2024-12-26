Kim Kardashian Gets Blinged-Out Scooter From Sister Khloe For Christmas

Looks like Kim Kardashian will be hobbling into 2025 with a broken foot -- but leave it to sister Khloe to gift her something epic for Christmas to help her out.

Kim showed off her jazzy new ride on IG Stories Wednesday -- a blinged-out scooter, courtesy of Khloe, who clearly knew that even with a broken foot, she's gotta roll in style.

Play video content Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim was living for her pimped-out scooter, gushing on IG that she’s literally never been this excited about anything ... calling the sparkling gift "super cute."

Khloe hopped on the scooter hype too, reposting the clips on IG with the caption: "It was a hit! She said she’s gonna keep it forever."

ICYMI, Kim’s been rocking a broken foot since early December. While the cause remains a mystery, she’s kept the festive vibes alive -- cruising around on a not-so-glam scooter.

Play video content TMZ.com