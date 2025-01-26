Timothée Chalamet Hosts 'SNL,' Jokes His Bob Dylan Portrayal Has Never Won Awards

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Timothée Chalamet My Bob Dylan Biopic Is a Big Loser at Award Shows

Timothée Chalamet hasn't won a single award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in, "A Complete Unknown," but, turns out, he's super chill about it — and even made fun of the situation during his "Saturday Night Live" appearance.

The actor hosted 'SNL' for the third time last night -- with girlfriend Kylie Jenner nowhere in sight -- and, during his cold open, he addressed all the times he was nominated for the Dylan biopic but fell short — and it was all pretty hilarious.

Timothée kicked things off by admitting he just keeps losing and it's getting harder each time to pretend it doesn't sting.

Then Timothée played a compilation video of him sitting in the crowds of the awards shows as the winners are announced — but, of course, it's never him.

His facial gestures go from smiling as he claps for the winners to trying not to look disappointed, although that's impossible.

Still, Timothée showed he's good humored about it all — telling the 'SNL' audience, "Man, just another lonely night with my 'Dune Popcorn Bucket,' which is a sand-wormed shaped container sold at AMC Theaters to promote 'Dune: Part 2.' The container symbolizes the worms slithering under the sand of the planet Arrakis in the film."

During his 'SNL' opener ... Timothée also announced, "A Complete" Unknown," is up for 8 Academy Award nominations this year.

Maybe his luck will change!

