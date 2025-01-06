Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Share Big Kiss During Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn't get enough of each other at Sunday's Golden Globes, sharing a big fat kiss at one point for the world to see.

The famous couple was decked out in their fanciest duds while sitting at a table during last night's 82nd annual awards show in which Timothée was nominated for Best Actor In A Drama Movie, for his title role as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."

With cameras trained on them, the two were photographed passionately kissing in front of everyone in the room at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, as well as the national TV audience.

Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, Timothée's costars in the Bob Dylan film, got an up-close view of the lip smacker while also seated at the table.

Kylie briefly stopped giving her attention to Timothée to pose for some pics with Elle and Monica.

But, for the most part, Kylie was having a blast with Timothée and throwing her support behind her man despite him losing to Adrien Brody -- for "The Brutalist" -- in the Best Actor In A Drama Movie category.

Could marriage be in the cards for Kylie and Timothée? We'll just have to see.