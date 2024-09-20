Nikki Glaser's 'TNF' Roast Falls Flat Despite Ben Affleck, Aaron Rodgers Jabs

Nikki Glaser is one of the best roast masters around ... but she learned a valuable lesson in time and a place on Thursday -- 'cause her postgame joke routine was largely met with crickets.

The comedian was nabbed to provide some lighthearted analysis following the New York Jets' 24-3 routing of the New England Patriots on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" -- joining Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez on the desk.

For anyone who may not have seen it, here's the full segment: Late Hits with Nikki Glaser.



Part 1 of 3. pic.twitter.com/oLrHzBTd8s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2024 @awfulannouncing

The segment -- dubbed "Late Hits" -- lasted several minutes ... and Glaser playfully went in on the Amazon talent right in their faces before setting her sights on the game.

While some of the jabs were clever, it was still pretty awkward ... as the folks on the desk didn't necessarily react with much enthusiasm.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Here's the thing -- Glaser has proven she's super talented, especially when it comes to making fun of people ... and was by far one of the big stars of Tom Brady's Netflix roast earlier this year.