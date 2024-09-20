Nikki Glaser's 'TNF' Roast Falls Flat Despite Ben Affleck, Aaron Rodgers Jabs
Nikki Glaser is one of the best roast masters around ... but she learned a valuable lesson in time and a place on Thursday -- 'cause her postgame joke routine was largely met with crickets.
The comedian was nabbed to provide some lighthearted analysis following the New York Jets' 24-3 routing of the New England Patriots on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" -- joining Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez on the desk.
For anyone who may not have seen it, here's the full segment: Late Hits with Nikki Glaser.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2024 @awfulannouncing
Part 1 of 3. pic.twitter.com/oLrHzBTd8s
The segment -- dubbed "Late Hits" -- lasted several minutes ... and Glaser playfully went in on the Amazon talent right in their faces before setting her sights on the game.
Glaser's material covered a ton of topics ... from Ben Affleck's divorce with Jennifer Lopez to Aaron Rodgers' history of conspiracy theories and silent retreats to even Bill Belichick's relationship with 23-year-old Jordon Hudson.
While some of the jabs were clever, it was still pretty awkward ... as the folks on the desk didn't necessarily react with much enthusiasm.
Here's the thing -- Glaser has proven she's super talented, especially when it comes to making fun of people ... and was by far one of the big stars of Tom Brady's Netflix roast earlier this year.
But perhaps it'll take some practice for it all to work out ... and as Thompson noted, Glaser will be back four more times this season -- so maybe the next appearance will be met with more laughs??