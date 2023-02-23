Aaron Rodgers Ends Darkness Retreat

Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness -- the NFL superstar ended his spiritual getaway on Wednesday ... and now, fans will patiently wait for him to announce his football future.

The 39-year-old spent the past few days completely disconnected from the world at Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon ... where he stayed in a 300-square-foot room that had zero natural lighting.

The facility's owner, Scott Berman, told ESPN Rodgers' room was partially underground and included a queen-sized bed, bathroom and a meditation mat.

Rodgers previously said he was going to spend four days and four nights off the grid and out of the light ... in an attempt to clear his head before deciding what to do with his career.

2/7/23 The Pat McAfee Show

He explained to "The Pat McAfee Show" that the retreat wasn't solely about football ... as he's been wanting to have the experience for some time.

"I've had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences and it's something that's been on my radar for a few years now and I felt like it'd be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season," Rodgers said earlier this month. "So, it's been on the calendar for months and months and months."

Of course, Rodgers -- who's slated to make nearly $60 million in 2023 -- could return to the Green Bay Packers, request a trade to a new team, or ride off into the sunset with Tom Brady in retirement.